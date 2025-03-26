Key moments

GameStop has revealed plans to make Bitcoin one of its treasury reserve assets.

This fueled a sharp surge, resulting in a 15% increase in stock value.

GameStop’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 report showcased a substantial increase in net income, as well as an EPS of 30 cents that surpassed analyst expectations

GameStop’s Bitcoin Gamble Pays Off As Stock Hits $29

GameStop’s recent announcement regarding the integration of Bitcoin to the company’s treasury reserve has significantly bolstered investor enthusiasm, propelling the company’s stock value upwards by 14.57% to $29.1 during after-hours trading on Wednesday. The decision to embrace Bitcoin, approved unanimously by the GameStop board, reflects the company’s bold attempt to diversify its financial strategy and capitalize on the growing interest in digital assets.

The surge follows the release of GameStop’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 results, which provided a mixed picture of the company’s financial health. While net sales saw a decline, dropping to $1.283 billion from $1.794 billion in the same period the previous year, the company reported a substantial increase in net income, rising to $131.3 million from last year’s $63.1 million. GameStop’s streamlining efforts and aggressive approach to cutting costs are considered the main factors behind these figures, showcasing the company’s ability to enhance its bottom line despite revenue challenges. In addition, earnings per share (EPS) also saw an increase, rising to 30 cents per share, a stark contrast to the 8 cents forecasted by analysts.

GameStop’s move to make Bitcoin a reserve asset is seen as an attempt to revitalize its image and attract new investment, particularly after a period of declining stock value. The company’s CEO, Ryan Cohen, has been instrumental in this strategic shift, with his public interactions and pronouncements fueling speculation about GameStop’s foray into cryptocurrency.

However, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term implications of GameStop’s relationship with Bitcoin. While the short-term market reaction has been positive, concerns remain about the volatility of Bitcoin and its potential impact on GameStop’s financial stability. The company has acknowledged the inherent risks associated with Bitcoin investments, highlighting the asset’s significant price fluctuations.