Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » GameStop Shares Soar 15% to $29, Bitcoin Reserve Announcement Ignites Rally

GameStop Shares Soar 15% to $29, Bitcoin Reserve Announcement Ignites Rally

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: March 26, 2025

Key moments

  • GameStop has revealed plans to make Bitcoin one of its treasury reserve assets.
  • This fueled a sharp surge, resulting in a 15% increase in stock value.
  • GameStop’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 report showcased a substantial increase in net income, as well as an EPS of 30 cents that surpassed analyst expectations

GameStop’s Bitcoin Gamble Pays Off As Stock Hits $29

GameStop’s recent announcement regarding the integration of Bitcoin to the company’s treasury reserve has significantly bolstered investor enthusiasm, propelling the company’s stock value upwards by 14.57% to $29.1 during after-hours trading on Wednesday. The decision to embrace Bitcoin, approved unanimously by the GameStop board, reflects the company’s bold attempt to diversify its financial strategy and capitalize on the growing interest in digital assets.

Bitcoin announcement propels GameStop 15%, TradingView

The surge follows the release of GameStop’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 results, which provided a mixed picture of the company’s financial health. While net sales saw a decline, dropping to $1.283 billion from $1.794 billion in the same period the previous year, the company reported a substantial increase in net income, rising to $131.3 million from last year’s $63.1 million. GameStop’s streamlining efforts and aggressive approach to cutting costs are considered the main factors behind these figures, showcasing the company’s ability to enhance its bottom line despite revenue challenges. In addition, earnings per share (EPS) also saw an increase, rising to 30 cents per share, a stark contrast to the 8 cents forecasted by analysts.

GameStop’s move to make Bitcoin a reserve asset is seen as an attempt to revitalize its image and attract new investment, particularly after a period of declining stock value. The company’s CEO, Ryan Cohen, has been instrumental in this strategic shift, with his public interactions and pronouncements fueling speculation about GameStop’s foray into cryptocurrency.

However, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term implications of GameStop’s relationship with Bitcoin. While the short-term market reaction has been positive, concerns remain about the volatility of Bitcoin and its potential impact on GameStop’s financial stability. The company has acknowledged the inherent risks associated with Bitcoin investments, highlighting the asset’s significant price fluctuations.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP touches one-week lows on UK growth prospectsForex Market: EUR/GBP touches one-week lows on UK growth prospects The euro dropped to one-week low against the British pound on Thursday, after the Bank of England announced yesterday that further gains cannot be ruled out as the UK economy expands amid declining jobless rate.EUR/GBP touched a session […]
  • US dollar almost unchanged after economic data from the United StatesUS dollar almost unchanged after economic data from the United States US dollar remained almost unchanged close to 10-week low against the Japanese yen on Thursday as markets reflected the series of data from the United States.During late European trade, the greenback was trading close to its lowest level […]
  • FCPT buys a Burger King property for $1.7 millionFCPT buys a Burger King property for $1.7 million Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) said on Friday that it had acquired a Burger King property valued at $1.7 million.The latter is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and under a corporate long-term, triple net lease […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures head for weekly gain on China demandGold trading outlook: futures head for weekly gain on China demand Gold slid on Friday but is headed for its first weekly advance in five due to robust Chinese demand amid mixed expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.Comex gold for delivery in April slipped 0.42% to $1 205.0 per troy […]
  • Digital Realty Trust upgraded to “Buy” at UBS, price target raisedDigital Realty Trust upgraded to “Buy” at UBS, price target raised UBS has upgraded Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) from “Neutral” to “Buy”, as it sees potential for further upside for the stock on the back of continued robust demand for data center services.The investment bank also raised its […]
  • USD/CHF on session highs ahead of US reportsUSD/CHF on session highs ahead of US reports US dollar edged higher and traded close to session highs against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, as investors were focusing on the US retail sales report later in the day.USD/CHF touched its highest point during the day at 0.9300 at 11:26 GMT, […]