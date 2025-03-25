Key moments

Quantum Stocks Rebound

Quantum computing stocks started out this week with a notable resurgence in investor interest. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) closed just above the $26 mark on Monday, making for an overall increase of 17.34%, and the share price continued hovering around $26 on Tuesday.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) also enjoyed gains, with the stock rising 18.40% to reach a price of $8.75, and today’s trading activity suggests continued confidence in the company. This upward trend was not isolated to IonQ and Quantum Computing Inc., as it also saw the stocks of other key players in the quantum computer domain rising. This includes Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS), which reported gains of 7.83% ($9.78) and 4.31% ($8.72), respectively.

This market rally contrasted sharply with the previous week’s performance, which was marked by a notable decline despite the Nvidia “Quantum Day” conference that was held on March 20th. In January, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed doubts surrounding quantum computing’s speed of progression, believing it would not become practical in less than two decades. He apologized for this remark during the aforementioned event.

Additionally, IonQ’s Executive Chairman Peter Chapman spoke with Bloomberg Technology last week, focusing on alleviating concerns surrounding the prevailing skepticism about the timeline for quantum computing’s commercial application. Chapman conveyed a more optimistic perspective, suggesting that the technology is poised for significant market impact within a shorter timeframe than previously thought. He emphasized a desire for IonQ’s technological advancements to demonstrate the potential of quantum computing, drawing parallels to the transformative impact of ChatGPT on artificial intelligence.

Chapman’s media appearances served to reinforce the notion that quantum computing is progressing at a reasonable pace. He articulated a vision where quantum computing is not a distant, theoretical concept but a tangible technology nearing its breakthrough phase. His comments helped to recalibrate market expectations, fostering a renewed sense of anticipation among investors. Nvidia’s strategic pivot, highlighted by the announcement of a new Boston-based research center dedicated to quantum systems, further underscores the growing recognition of quantum computing’s potential.