Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/GBP Up 0.11%, UK Borrowing Reaches £10.7bn

EUR/GBP Up 0.11%, UK Borrowing Reaches £10.7bn

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: March 21, 2025

Key moments

  • The EUR/GBP exchange rate saw a slight increase, rising by 0.11% to 0.8378.
  • The Bank of England’s recent decisions have significantly influenced the pound’s movements.
  • UK government borrowing rose to £10.7 billion in February, marking a £100 million increase compared to February 2024.

Euro Gains Against Pound Amidst Economic Uncertainty

On Friday, the EUR/GBP pair’s exchange rate edged 0.11% higher to approach the 0.8400 mark. This movement occurred within a broader context of the pound sterling weakening, as evidenced by a 0.34% decline in the British pound currency index. As previously reported by TradingPedia, Friday also saw GBP/USD fall near the 1.2920 mark.

EUR/GBP up 0.11%, TradingView

The recent movements of the pound can be largely traced to the Bank of England, which kept interest rates unchanged but indicated economic uncertainty due to global trade tension. Specifically relating to comments from US President Donald Trump.

Of notable concern are the increasing uncertainties surrounding global trade dynamics, particularly those instigated by U.S. tariff policies. Although the United Kingdom has, thus far, remained relatively unscathed by direct tariff actions, the potential for spillover effects from forthcoming U.S. reciprocal tariffs in early April looms large.

In addition, recent data reveals a substantial increase in government borrowing. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics indicate that UK borrowing reached £10.7 billion in February, considerably exceeding earlier projections. This level of borrowing underscores the fiscal challenges confronting UK economic policymakers.

Simultaneously, the Euro (EUR) has experienced its own pressures. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has expressed worries about the potential for U.S. tariffs to negatively impact the Eurozone economy. Projections indicate a possible 0.3% reduction in Eurozone growth within the first year of a 25% tariff implementation. Furthermore, there are current indicators that the ECB may be considering rate cuts in 2025, driven in part by increases in global trade tensions. These developments have, thus far, prevented the EUR/GBP pair from rising a significant amount.

The UK’s economic outlook is further complicated by rising inflation risks, compounded by an upcoming tax hike for employers. Forecasts from the Bank of England (BoE) point to a peak inflation rate of 3.75% in the third quarter of 2025.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7882-0.7924. The pair closed at 0.7921, gaining 0.32% on a daily basis.At 7:19 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.13% for the day to trade at 0.7930. The pair touched a daily high at 0.7933 […]
  • Nokia cuts Symbian smartphones shipmentNokia cuts Symbian smartphones shipment Nokia is supposed to finally stop shipment of smartphones using Symbian OS. The company is betting its future solely on Microsoft Windows platform. The Symbian OS which was the worlds leading operation system and looked untouchable few years […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD eases from one-week highs amid market caution ahead of FOMC meetingForex Market: AUD/USD eases from one-week highs amid market caution ahead of FOMC meeting AUD/USD, a liquid proxy for risk, eased from a one-week high on Tuesday, as market players abstained from taking large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.Yesterday the Aussie dollar appreciated to 0.7815 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NOK daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/NOK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/NOK within the range of 9.0252-9.1624. The pair closed at 9.1153, gaining 0.25% on a daily basis.At 7:26 GMT today EUR/NOK was down 0.17% for the day to trade at 9.0988. The pair touched a daily low at […]
  • General Electric share price up, Q2 results top estimates driven by industrial growthGeneral Electric share price up, Q2 results top estimates driven by industrial growth General Electric Co reported on Friday better-than-expected revenue and adjusted profit in the second quarter as upbeat performance in its power division offset a continued decline in oil and gas.The US conglomerate reported a 5% jump in […]
  • USD/JPY soared as safe haven demand was dampenedUSD/JPY soared as safe haven demand was dampened US dollar was trading on higher levels against the Japanese yen on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve Bank’s unexpected decision to keep its monetary policy intact dampened demand for safe haven currencies, such as the yen.USD/JPY jumped to […]