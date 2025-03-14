Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USDCHF up 0.25%, Near 0.8844, as US Dollar Rebounds

USDCHF up 0.25%, Near 0.8844, as US Dollar Rebounds

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: March 14, 2025

Key moments

  • USD/CHF pair experiences a rise to approximately 0.8844 during Asian trading, fueled by a resurgence in US Dollar demand.
  • US Producer Price Index data and tariff implications contribute to fluctuating Greenback strength.
  • Geopolitical tensions and potential trade wars elevate safe-asset demand, potentially bolstering the Swiss Franc.

Currency Pair Sees Uptick as US Dollar Strengthens, but Geopolitical Uncertainties Present Potential Headwinds

The USDCHF currency pair has seen an upward trend, reaching levels near 0.8844 during Friday’s Asian trading session. This movement is primarily attributed to a resurgence in demand for the US Dollar. The US Dollar has seen some support after the latest producer price index information was released. However, the potential for escalating global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East present a counterforce, potentially strengthening the Swiss Franc (CHF), a traditional safe asset.

USD CHF Trades Close to 0.8844

The release of US Producer Price Index (PPI) data revealed a month-over-month figure that remained unchanged in February. While this data point might suggest a temporary stabilization of prices, concerns remain regarding the long-term impact of tariffs on inflation. There’s growing concern among economists regarding future inflation trends, particularly as tariffs start impacting consumer costs. This sentiment has contributed to the current dynamics of the dollar.

Conversely, the prospect of increased tariffs on trade with Europe, China, and other trading partners raises concerns about potential harm to the US economy and could prompt a move towards safety. This possibility, along with escalating geopolitical tensions, has the potential to boost demand for safe-haven currencies like the CHF, thus creating possible pressure on the USD/CHF pair.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • SAP SE share price down, Q3 net profit tops estimates, trims yearly outlookSAP SE share price down, Q3 net profit tops estimates, trims yearly outlook On Monday SAP SE cut down its yearly earnings forecast and reported an increase in Q3 net profit as more customers preferred purchasing products online rather than in conventional packages.The worlds largest supplier of software business […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3852-1.4045. The pair closed at 1.3870, falling 0.67% on a daily basis. It has been the 25th drop in the past 40 trading days. GBP/USD has depreciated 1.83% so far during the current month. The […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futuresCommodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futures WTI and Brent futures continued to advance during midday trade in Europe today, boosted by violence in Iraq and the reported drop for US crude oil inventories. Investors shrugged off some worse-than-expected US data earlier. Meanwhile, natural […]
  • USD/CAD regains ground following the upbeat US housing dataUSD/CAD regains ground following the upbeat US housing data Having touched daily lows earlier, US dollar regained some ground against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday, following the release of positive housing data out of the United States.USD/CAD touched a session high at 1.0554 at 14:30 GMT, […]
  • Twitter Inc share price soars, posts Q2 growth in user base and revenue, yet to make profitTwitter Inc share price soars, posts Q2 growth in user base and revenue, yet to make profit Twitter Inc shares gained as much as 35% in after-hours trading, after the company revealed significant growth in both active user base and revenue. A sizable net loss was reported, however, raising some concerns for the San Francisco-based […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NOK daily forecastForex Market: EUR/NOK daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/NOK traded within the range of 8.3111-8.3866 and closed at 8.3597.At 6:05 GMT today EUR/NOK was gaining 0.11% for the day to trade at 8.3653. The pair touched a daily high at 8.3678 at 6:03 […]