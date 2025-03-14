Key moments

Bitcoin experienced a 2% increase to $82,700 on Friday, but stayed below its January figures.

Bitcoin’s MVRV ratio sits at 1.8.

The expiration of 35,176 Bitcoin options contracts, valued at $2.88 billion, sparked fears of increased price fluctuations and market uncertainty.

Bitcoin Gains 2% as MVRV Ratio Nears Correction Low

While Bitcoin saw a 2.00% modest uptick to 82,700 on Friday, this gain is set against a backdrop of significant market volatility. The cryptocurrency is still down over 8% for the week and a substantial 24.7% since its January peak.

Concerns regarding further price corrections have characterized market sentiment, given Bitcoin’s current MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) ratio of 1.8. This ratio, a crucial tool for determining Bitcoin’s valuation, is hovering near the 1.71 low recorded during the 2024 correction, contributing to a general atmosphere of caution. Given historical trends, analysts are paying close attention to the MVRV ratio. A drop below 1.71 could initiate a more significant correction, potentially driving Bitcoin’s price down to around $70,000. Adding to these worries is the increase in short-term Bitcoin holdings, a pattern observed during previous correction phases.

Adding to the day’s market activity, 35,176 Bitcoin options, valued at approximately $2.88 billion, reach their expiration rate on Friday. This event, known to cause increased price swings, adds significant complexity to market dynamics. Additionally, the put-to-call ratio, which indicates the balance between bullish and bearish positions, suggests a slightly bullish lean, although the market’s recent performance paints a more nuanced picture

Amidst the bearish undertones, the possibility of an upward move has not been dismissed. According to experts, there is potential for a market recovery as evidenced by how the market has experienced substantial deleveraging due to the significant losses reported when it comes to altcoins. There is, therefore, the possibility of the market entering an oversold phase.

Short-term fluctuations could arise from the expiration of $2.88 billion in Bitcoin options, but Bitcoin’s long-term future remains unclear. If the market handles the expiration without major price declines, it might strengthen investor confidence.