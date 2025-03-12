Key moments

Bitcoin’s value jumped by 7.5% on Wednesday, reaching $82,910 temporarily.

Despite the short-lived rise, Bitcoin’s price returned below $82,000, failing to maintain upward momentum.

Selling pressure is intensifying as short-term holders liquidate their holdings at a loss.

Bitcoin’s Price Falls Back Below $82,000 Amid Ongoing Instability

The cryptocurrency landscape remains turbulent as Bitcoin’s price has once again retreated below the $82,000 threshold. This movement reflects the ongoing struggle for the cryptocurrency to establish a stable upward trajectory, remaining 25.1% below its January peak of $109,000.

Furthermore, Bitcoin’s price is experiencing downward pressure due to a wave of sell-offs. According to Glassnode, an analytics firm that monitors the crypto market, short-term holders have begun selling their Bitcoin at a loss. This trend is reminiscent of past market downturns, where sudden liquidations by recent buyers amplify price declines. The consequence is a substantial realization of losses.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the actions of Bitcoin miners are also playing a role. Increased transfer of Bitcoin to exchanges by miners, particularly during price dips, suggests a strategy aimed at mitigating potential losses. This surge in selling activity from miners, historically associated with downward pressure, further contributes to the current market volatility.

The broader economic landscape is also exerting an influence on Bitcoin’s price, a notable example being the implementation of increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by the Trump administration. Despite attempts to reassure investors, concerns persist regarding the potential impact of these tariffs on inflation and economic growth. This uncertainty, coupled with fears of a possible recession, has led to a cautious approach among investors, affecting their willingness to engage with speculative assets like Bitcoin.

Despite the prevailing bearish sentiment, Bitcoin achieved a 7.5% spike on Wednesday, briefly surpassing $82,000. This uptick, however, proved short-lived, as the cryptocurrency once again succumbed to selling pressure and fell below the $82,000 mark. The brief surge, while offering a glimpse of potential recovery, ultimately failed to establish a sustainable upward trend.

Analysts are closely monitoring key metrics to gauge the future direction of Bitcoin’s price. The possibility of a further decline to the $70,000 range has been raised, particularly if the current selling pressure persists. However, there is also the potential for a consolidation phase, where the market may stabilize before establishing a new trend. The current market conditions, characterized by high volatility and investor uncertainty, underscore the challenges Bitcoin faces in its quest for sustained growth.