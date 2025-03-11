Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Revised Stablecoin Act Heads to Senate Vote, Focusing on US Market Advantage

Revised Stablecoin Act Heads to Senate Vote, Focusing on US Market Advantage

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: March 11, 2025

Key moments

  • Revised GENIUS Act, addressing consumer protections and issuer regulations, scheduled for vote.
  • Bipartisan consultations lead to significant updates, impacting foreign stablecoin standards.
  • Potential competitive advantage for US-issued stablecoins through new regulatory clarity.

Updated GENIUS Act Focuses on Consumer Protection and Regulatory Clarity

The United States Senate Banking Committee has announced a vote scheduled for March 13th on the updated Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. This Republican-led stablecoin framework bill has undergone significant revisions following consultations with committee Democrats, aiming to establish a comprehensive regulatory structure for stablecoins. The updated version, spearheaded by Senator Bill Hagerty, aims to address critical aspects such as consumer protections, authorized stablecoin issuers, risk mitigation, state pathways, insolvency, and transparency.

The revised GENIUS Act introduces a tiered regulatory approach, primarily targeting stablecoins with market capitalizations exceeding $10 billion. These issuers, currently limited to Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), would fall under Federal Reserve regulations. Smaller issuers, with market caps below $10 billion, would have the option to operate under state-level regulatory frameworks. A key aspect of the updated bill is its focus on enhancing consumer protection measures, ensuring greater security and stability within the stablecoin market.

Furthermore, the revised legislation places heightened regulatory scrutiny on foreign stablecoin issuers. The updated act imposes “extra high standards” concerning reserve and liquidity requirements, as well as stringent anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance checks. This move has been interpreted by industry observers, like EasyA co-founder Dom Kwok, as a strategic effort to provide US-issued stablecoins with a competitive advantage in the global market. By establishing clear and stringent regulatory standards, the bill seeks to foster a more secure and transparent environment for stablecoin transactions, potentially solidifying the United States’ position in the digital asset space.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Astellas Pharma to buy Propella TherapeuticsAstellas Pharma to buy Propella Therapeutics Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire Propella Therapeutics Inc.Propella is a privately held bio-pharmaceutical firm that has leveraged a wholly owned proprietary platform combining medicinal chemistry […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures hold near 3-1/2-week high on currency fearsGold trading outlook: futures hold near 3-1/2-week high on currency fears Gold fell in early European trading on Thursday as the US dollar firmed and a report showed that global demand for the precious metal fell to a six-year low in the second quarter. Prices, however, held near a three-week high amid speculations […]
  • Predicting S&P 500 using the Chocolate indicatorPredicting S&P 500 using the Chocolate indicator Hersheys, the widely known chocolate manufacturer, is not only popular with its boxes of chocolate. Among investors the chocolate giant has other important uses. For example, some analyst believe that Hersheys sales can tell you much about […]
  • Forex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/JPY within the range of 123.71-124.19. The pair closed at 124.16, soaring 0.31% on a daily basis and extending gains from Wednesday. The daily high has also been the highest level since June 24th, when the cross […]
  • GM, Ford show stronger sales, US auto industry recoversGM, Ford show stronger sales, US auto industry recovers US new automobile sales in June almost recorded their strongest month in more than five and a half years as factory orders posted a second straight month of gains indicating a stabilizing in economy.Home prices posted their biggest annual […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CHF daily forecastForex Market: EUR/CHF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/CHF traded within the range of 1.2140-1.2162 and closed at 1.2143.At 7:07 GMT today EUR/CHF was gaining 0.03% for the day to trade at 1.2147. The pair touched a daily high at 1.2148 at 6:57 […]