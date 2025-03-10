Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Malaysian Palm Oil Futures Down 1.5% Amid 16.27% Export Drop

Malaysian Palm Oil Futures Down 1.5% Amid 16.27% Export Drop

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: March 10, 2025

Key moments

  • Palm oil futures experience a 1.5% drop, reversing recent gains due to profit-taking and trade concerns.
  • February export data reveals a four-year low, with a 16.27% monthly decrease.
  • Supply constraints, including flood disruptions and pest infestations, limit further price declines.

Profit-Taking and Trade Tensions Pressure Malaysian Palm Oil Futures Prices Below MYR 4,600

Malaysian palm oil futures experienced a decline, falling below MYR 4,600 per tonne, as traders opted to secure profits following a recent two-week high. This downward trend was further influenced by escalating concerns regarding global trade tensions, particularly China’s plans to impose import tariffs on Canadian rapeseed oil and rapeseed meal, which created wider agricultural commodity market uncertainty.

Palm Oil Futures Trade Below MYR 4,600 per Tonne

Data released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board indicated a significant drop in February exports, falling 16.27% from the previous month to a four-year low of 1 million tons. This decline signaled a weakened demand during the month. However, the extent of the price drop was moderated by industry figures revealing a 4.31% reduction in palm oil stocks, reaching 1.51 million metric tons. This fifth consecutive monthly decrease, the lowest since April 2023, reflected tightening supply conditions.

Production in February also saw a decrease, falling 4.16% to 1.19 million tons, the lowest level in three years. This reduction was attributed to flood disruptions and reports of pest infestations in palm oil plantations across Malaysian states, further impacting supply. Conversely, there are early indications that India, a major palm oil importer, may increase its purchasing in March to replenish its stocks, which could provide some support to the market.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Soft futures mixedSoft futures mixed Soft futures were mixed on Mondays U.S. morning trade. Cotton prices bounced off the previous sessions five-month low.Coffee and sugar prices continued to trade near multi-year lows amid sufficient global supplies.On the ICE Futures […]
  • SAIC wins $444 million Space Force contractSAIC wins $444 million Space Force contract Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) said this week it had received a $444 million contract to support Digital Transformation, Acquisition, Modernization and Modification for the US Space Force's Space Systems Command and […]
  • Apple Inc. spends 14 billion dollars on buybacks after shares dropApple Inc. spends 14 billion dollars on buybacks after shares drop Apple Inc. announced that more than half of the 100 billion dollars it pledged to return to its shareholders by the end of 2015 has already been spent. Currently, the company is preparing for a battle with Carl Icahn, who is an activist […]
  • Macy’s shares close higher on Friday, company to increase seasonal employment by 80 000 for holidaysMacy’s shares close higher on Friday, company to increase seasonal employment by 80 000 for holidays The number of part-time employees, that Macys hires for the holiday season to service its distribution network and warehouses supporting the chains on-line business, is to increase by 20%.Macy’s shares closed higher for the fourth time […]
  • Spain’s CPI inflation rises to 3-month high of 3.3%Spain’s CPI inflation rises to 3-month high of 3.3% Annual consumer price inflation in Spain has picked up to 3.3% in April from 3.2% in March, a preliminary figure showed on Monday.It has been the highest CPI inflation rate since January, but it was reported below market consensus of […]
  • Canadian dollar closer to two-year lows versus US peerCanadian dollar closer to two-year lows versus US peer USD/CAD pair went above 1.05 and was on its way to reach the lowest value for almost 2 years on expectations that US dollar will gain more strength when the Federal Reserve exits its Quantitative Easing.The currency lost ground against the […]