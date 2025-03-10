Draganfly Sees 2.2% Pre-Market Jump on Tampa Expansion

Key moments

Drone Technology Company Opens New US Location in Tampa, Florida.

Strategic Positioning Near Military and Government Clients with Testing Facility.

Expansion Aligns with Growth Strategy in Government and Industrial Sectors.

Draganfly stock saw a 2% pre-market rise, fueled by the opening of its new Tampa facility, strategically positioned for key U.S. client access

Draganfly Inc., a prominent drone technology company, witnessed a 2.2% increase in its stock price during Nasdaq pre-market trading on Monday, following the announcement of its new US location in Tampa, Florida. This expansion signifies a strategic move by the company to enhance its presence in the US market and cater to the growing demand for its advanced drone solutions.

The newly established facility in Tampa is strategically situated to provide proximity to key military and government clients. A significant feature of the location is the inclusion of a demonstration and live fire testing facility, which will enable the company to showcase its products and conduct critical testing procedures. This expansion underscores Draganfly’s commitment to the US market and its dedication to providing cutting-edge, North American-made technology.

Draganfly’s CEO, Cameron Chell, emphasized that this expansion is a key component of the company’s long-term growth strategy, particularly in the government and industrial sectors. The increasing demand for drone technology in defense, law enforcement, and various industrial applications has prompted Draganfly to expand its operational footprint. The company’s diversified presence in both the US and Canada is designed to provide scalable solutions while maintaining high standards of quality and security. This move allows Draganfly to better serve its clients and reinforce its position as a leader in the drone technology industry.