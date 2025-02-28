Disney Represents 1.2% of VELA’s Portfolio with $4.34 Million Holdings

VELA Investment Management’s strategic realignment involved a 18.2% reduction of its investment in the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during Q4 2024, as evidenced by a recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This adjustment resulted in the firm holding 38,929 shares of the entertainment giant, a decrease of 8,655 shares. At the end of the reporting period, these holdings were valued at $4.335 million, constituting approximately 1.2% of VELA’s total investment portfolio. This translates into Disney’s being its 15th largest holding.

Concurrently, other institutional investors have demonstrated varying degrees of activity in Disney stock. Valmark Advisers and JFS Wealth Advisors both increased their stakes, by 10.3% and 9.2% respectively, during Q3, indicating continued confidence in the company’s prospects. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management also augmented its position, albeit modestly, by 1.1%.

The Goldstone Financial Group established a new position valued at $365,000, while Tevis Investment Management significantly increased its holding by 16.3%, demonstrating a strong bullish sentiment. Overall, over 65.7% of Disney’s stock is held by hedge funds and institutional investors, underlining the company’s broad appeal to professional investors.

Disney’s stock opened at $111.26 this Friday, with its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages standing at $110.64 and $103.16, respectively. The company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68, and a quick ratio of 0.62, reflecting a relatively stable financial position.

Disney’s market capitalization is currently $201.13 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80, and a beta of 1.42, indicating moderate volatility relative to the broader market. The entertainment giant’s stock has traded between a one-year low of $83.91 and a one-year high of $123.74.

Disney recently reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 EPS, surpassing analyst estimates by $0.32. The company’s return on equity is 9.95%, and its net margin is 6.07%. Analysts project an annual EPS of $5.47 for the current fiscal year, indicating continued growth expectations. Disney also increased its semi-annual dividend to $0.50 per share, representing a yield of 0.6% and a payout ratio of 32.57%, which shows a commitment to returning value to shareholders.