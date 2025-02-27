Key moments

Nvidia has reported a substantial surge in its automotive and robotics segment, marking a significant milestone in the company’s diversification. For the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, this sector generated $570 million, reflecting a 103% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This robust performance propelled the segment’s total revenue for the fiscal year to $1.69 billion, solidifying its position as a key contributor to Nvidia’s overall financial health. The company’s shares currently trade at $131.28, down 6.31% over the past 5 days.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer attributed this growth to the strong sales of their “self-driving platforms,” highlighting the increasing adoption of Nvidia’s technology in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and robotics through their DRIVE platform. Industry analysts suggest that the ongoing shift towards Level 2+ and more sophisticated autonomous systems is a primary driver of this sustained expansion.

Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, expressed optimism about the future of autonomous vehicles, stating that he anticipates all cars on the road to become data-collecting robotic platforms. He believes that Nvidia’s AI systems will play a crucial role in refining this data. Furthermore, Huang indicated that the company foresees driver-assist technology would become a “billion-dollar” business, despite its current relatively small contribution to overall revenue.

Experts have observed that the automotive and robotics segment is poised for significant growth, driven by investments in autonomous vehicle technologies from companies such as Waymo and Tesla. They also note that the increasing development of humanoid robots could further amplify demand for Nvidia’s specialized chips. Currently, the automotive and robotics division accounts for a modest 1.45% of Nvidia’s total revenue. However, analysts believe that it has the potential to become a much more substantial revenue stream in the future.

The company’s technology is being adopted by numerous electric vehicle manufacturers, including prominent Chinese companies like BYD, Nio, and Zeekr, which utilize Nvidia’s driver-assist chip systems. Industry observers also predict that the robotics and physical AI sectors will experience significant growth, with practical applications emerging in the coming years.