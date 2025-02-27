Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » $104,657 Triller Stock Sale by Robert Diamond

$104,657 Triller Stock Sale by Robert Diamond

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: February 27, 2025

Key moments

  • Robert E. Diamond Jr., a director of Triller Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLR), completed sales of 100,354 shares of common stock, totaling $104,657 over a three-day period.
  • The largest single-day transaction involved the sale of 75,000 shares on February 25th, at a weighted average price of $1.05 per share.
  • These sales occurred amidst significant volatility in Triller’s stock, which has experienced a substantial decline over the past year.

Triller Group Inc. director Robert E. Diamond Jr. recently executed a series of stock sales, as detailed in an SEC filing. The transactions, involving 100,354 shares of ILLR common stock, occurred over three days, with prices ranging from $1.02 to $1.15 per share. The total value of these sales reached $104,657. The timing of these sales coincides with a period of notable market pressure on Triller’s stock, which has seen a decline of over 77% in the past year. As of the time of the report, the stock was trading around $0.97 per share.

The most substantial transaction took place on February 25th, when Diamond sold 75,000 shares at a weighted average price of $1.05. Following these transactions, Diamond’s remaining holdings consist of 319,275 shares held indirectly through Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, where he serves as CEO and majority owner. Additionally, he retains restricted stock units that are scheduled to vest in the future. The company’s current market capitalization is approximately $159 million, placing the company in a challenging financial position.

These stock sales occur alongside other significant developments within Triller Group. The company is currently facing a $35.5 million lawsuit filed by YA II PN, Ltd., alleging default on financial agreements. Triller has indicated its intention to vigorously defend itself against these claims. Furthermore, Robert E. Diamond Jr. recently resigned from his position as chairman of the board, with no disclosed disagreements cited as the cause. The company has initiated a search for a new chairman. Triller has also recently detailed its strategic vision following a merger, which aims to create an integrated ecosystem across social media, commerce, and financial technology, with leadership highlighting potential for scalability and growth. These recent events, and the company’s history of name changes and strategic shifts, have drawn increased scrutiny from investors.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2493-1.2616. The pair closed at 1.2524, down 0.48% on a daily basis and extending losses from Friday.At 8:58 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.20% for the day to trade at 1.2497. The pair […]
  • Forex Market: CHF/NOK daily forecastForex Market: CHF/NOK daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session CHF/NOK traded within the range of 6.8330-6.8967 and closed at 6.8701.At 6:28 GMT today CHF/NOK was gaining 0.05% for the day to trade at 6.8716. The pair touched a daily high at 6.8766 at 6:00 […]
  • USD/CHF moved higher after Fed minutesUSD/CHF moved higher after Fed minutes US dollar gained ground also against the Swiss franc on Thursday, after the minutes of Federal Reserves July meeting showed that policymakers expressed different opinions about the timing of banks stimulus program scale back.USD/CHF hit a […]
  • Crude oil futures trading outlook: WTI and Brent little changed ahead of key dataCrude oil futures trading outlook: WTI and Brent little changed ahead of key data Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude benchmarks were little changed in early European trading on Tuesday as market players refrained from entering big positions ahead of a slew of crucial economic data from the United States and […]
  • US stock-index futures retreat amid Fed speculation for early taperingUS stock-index futures retreat amid Fed speculation for early tapering US stock-index futures fall for a second day, signaling the Standard & Poors 500 would drop from record levels as investors evaluate the strength of the economy to assess the future of Federal Reserve stimulus.Futures on the Standard […]
  • Citi to introduce 24/7 Clearing service in fourth quarterCiti to introduce 24/7 Clearing service in fourth quarter Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions said on Monday that it would launch "24/7 Clearing" as a service to its financial institution clients, starting with 24/7 USD Clearing in the fourth quarter of 2022.This new service is meant to allow […]