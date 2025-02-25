Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

OSI Systems Inc secures $32 million contract

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Updated: February 25, 2025

OSI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) said on Monday that its Security division had been awarded an international order valued at nearly $32 million to provide radio frequency-based critical systems that are designed for long-range secure communications.

”We are pleased with this award and look forward to collaborating with this customer and supporting the upgrade of its long-range communication systems. RF-based communication and surveillance solutions are a crucial component of military infrastructure worldwide,” OSI Systems’ President and CEO, Ajay Mehra, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of OSI Systems Inc (OSIS) closed 0.57% ($1.15) lower at $201.13 on Nasdaq on Monday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.379 billion.

The shares of OSI Systems Inc (OSIS) went up 29.74% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen another 20.13% so far this year.

