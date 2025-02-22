Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Ryman Hospitality Properties announces $1.15 dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties announces $1.15 dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 22, 2025

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on April 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31st 2025, the company said.

Ryman Hospitality Properties is a lodging real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

Stock Performance

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) closed 5.02% ($5.20) lower at $98.44 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.897 billion.

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) went down 5.20% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 5.65% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • WTI futures advance ahead of inventories data, Iran exports unclear, Libya clashesWTI futures advance ahead of inventories data, Iran exports unclear, Libya clashes West Texas Intermediate rose on Tuesday ahead of the release of a private and a government stockpiles reports that may show U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in ten weeks during the seven days through November 22, signaling demand […]
  • Market Briefing on Thursday June 30thMarket Briefing on Thursday June 30th During its third day of recovery, after having encountered resistance in the area close to the hourly 200-period Exponential Moving Average (1.1150), EUR/USD slipped back below the 1.11 handle to trade at 1.1092 at the start of the US session […]
  • USD/CHF lower before Bernanke testimonyUSD/CHF lower before Bernanke testimony US dollar traded lower against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, as the greenback was under pressure ahead of congressional testimony by Ben Bernanke on Wednesday.USD/CHF hit a session low at 0.9420 at 12:48 GMT, after which consolidation […]
  • Euro Area inflation rate confirmed at 2.6% in FebruaryEuro Area inflation rate confirmed at 2.6% in February The annual inflation rate in the Euro Area was confirmed at 2.6% in February, final data by Eurostat showed on Monday.It has been the lowest rate since November 2023, but it was still above the European Central Bank's 2% inflation […]
  • Oil weekly recap October 21-25Oil weekly recap October 21-25 West Texas Intermediate crude rose for a second day on Friday amid better than expected U.S. durable goods orders in September but settled the week nearly 3% lower, a sixth decline in seven, as disappointing manufacturing expansion in the U.S. […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: gold, silver and copper futuresCommodities trading outlook: gold, silver and copper futures Gold and silver futures were deeper in the negative during midday trade in Europe today, backing off from four-month highs, as traders await key speeches and reports this week. Meanwhile, copper futures were also lower, ahead of key Chinese […]