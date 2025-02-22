Ryman Hospitality Properties announces $1.15 dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on April 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31st 2025, the company said.

Ryman Hospitality Properties is a lodging real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

Stock Performance

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) closed 5.02% ($5.20) lower at $98.44 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.897 billion.

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) went down 5.20% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 5.65% so far this year.