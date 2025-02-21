AAON appoints new Chief Executive Officer

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON), a provider of high-performance, energy-efficient HVAC solutions, said on Thursday that it had appointed Matt J. Tobolski, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of the company’s Annual Shareholders’ meeting on May 13th.

Tobolski is to succeed Gary Fields, who will remain a board member.

Tobolski is at present serving as President and COO of AAON Inc.

“The Board identified Matt as uniquely suited to lead AAON in its next chapter of growth,” A.H. “Chip” McElroy II, Independent Chair of the Board, said in a press release.

“We expect this will be a seamless process, especially in light of Matt’s leadership that we have witnessed over the past three years. As Gary was the right leader at the right time, so too is Matt. He has the vision, talent, drive, and skills to leverage the entire enterprise into a pattern of growth that will serve AAON and its customers for years to come.”

Stock Performance

The shares of AAON Inc (AAON) closed 3.08% ($3.52) lower at $110.59 on Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $8.989 billion.

The shares of AAON Inc (AAON) went up 59.30% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have lost 6.02% so far this year.