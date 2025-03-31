Key moments

Monday saw Bitcoin continue to decline, with the price reaching $81,951.

Bitcoin’s volatility was accompanied by an 8,000 transfer of BTC, which sparked bearish speculation.

California has taken a proactive stance in regulating the digital asset space by adding Bitcoin to its digital assets bill, aiming to safeguard Bitcoin rights and promote self-custody.

Large BTC Transfer Sparks Concerns, California Aims to Secure Self-Custody Rights of Bitcoin Holders

Bitcoin’s price experienced a notable dip below the $82,000 threshold on Monday, trading at approximately $81,951 while its market capitalization hovered around $1.62 trillion. This decline follows a significant transfer of 8,000 Bitcoin, worth approximately $670.6 million, from dormant wallets that contributed to worries about selling pressure within the cryptocurrency community.

This large transaction, as highlighted by CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, occurred amidst a period of fluctuating Bitcoin prices. While the precise reasons behind this transfer remain unclear, it has fueled speculation about potential selling pressure as the implementation of the Trump Administration’s tariffs looms.

Simultaneously, Member of the California State Assembly Juan Carrillo Valencia has introduced amendments to the state’s digital assets bill, which focuses on self-custody rights and the fair treatment of digital asset users. The amended bill, known as AB-1052, seeks to legally recognize the use of digital financial assets as valid payment methods and prohibit public entities from enacting usage-based restrictions or taxes.

California’s “Bitcoin Rights” bill has been met with positive reactions from advocacy groups, such as the Satoshi Action Fund. Advocates argue the bill is set to secure Californians’ right to self-custody their digital assets, free from discriminatory practices, and that this legislation could establish a precedent for other states.

To ensure a distinct separation between political influence and the burgeoning field of financial technology, the bill outlines procedures for managing unclaimed digital property. It also prohibits public officials from promoting or sponsoring digital assets. This regulatory development signals a growing acceptance of digital assets within the state and the U.S., even as Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing.