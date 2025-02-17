Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spotify may charge $5.99 more for new streaming service

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 17, 2025

According to a report by Bloomberg News, Spotify may charge up to $5.99 per month on top of existing subscriptions for a new music streaming service, which will grant users access to higher-quality audio, remixing tools and concert tickets.

The so called “Music Pro” tier may be introduced this year, the report stated, citing unnamed sources.

The details are still being worked through, while prices for the service will depend on geographic location, Bloomberg News said.

In the United States, Spotify charges $11.99 a month for its individual tier. The cost goes up to $19.99 per month for the family plan.

Stock Performance

The shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) closed 1.56% ($10.14) lower at $638.18 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $130.089 billion.

The shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) went up 138.08% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 42.65% so far this year.

