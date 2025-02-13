CRISPR Therapeutics price targets raised at TD Cowen, Truist Securities, BofA

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose more than 9% on Wednesday, after analysts at several companies raised their price targets on the CRSP stock.

TD Cowen raised its 12-month price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $35 per share from $30 previously. The firm also upgraded the stock to “Hold” from “Sell”.

Truist Securities revised up its 12-month price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $120 per share from $100, while it maintained a “Buy” rating.

And, BofA Securities raised its 12-month price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $86 per share from $85, while it kept a “Buy” rating.

Stock Performance

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed 9.29% ($3.68) higher at $43.30 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since November 1st 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.714 billion.

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) went down 37.12% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 10.01% so far this year.