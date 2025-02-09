Uber shares up 6%, Bill Ackman discloses $2.3 billion stake

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) surged more than 6% on Friday, after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman disclosed a stake worth nearly $2.3 billion in the company.

Ackman said on social media platform X that he began to acquire a stake in Uber in early January and now owns 30.3 million shares in the firm.

“While a great business, Uber suffered from erratic management,” Bill Ackman was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Since he joined the company in 2017, Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber) CEO has done a superb job in transforming the company into a highly profitable and cash-generative growth machine.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) closed 6.59% ($4.61) higher at $74.60 in New York on Friday. It has been the highest closing price for the stock since October 30th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $157.086 billion.

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) went down 2.03% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 23.67% so far this year.