Ameren Corp increases quarterly dividend to $0.71

Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 5.97% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share.

The dividend will be paid on March 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11th 2025, the company said.

“We are pleased to announce that this marks the twelfth consecutive year of increasing our dividend,” Martin J. Lyons, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameren Corporation, said in a press release.

“Today’s increase reflects the Ameren Board of Directors’ confidence in our sustainable long-term growth strategy. This includes investing in a robust pipeline of energy infrastructure projects aimed at modernizing the grid, bolstering reliability, facilitating economic development, supporting job creation and enabling a cleaner energy future for the benefit of our customers and communities, all while providing strong returns for our shareholders.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Ameren Corp (AEE) closed 0.35% ($0.34) higher at $97.09 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $25.916 billion.

The shares of Ameren Corp (AEE) went up 23.22% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 8.92% so far this year.