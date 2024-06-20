THOR Industries announces $0.48 quarterly dividend

THOR Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on July 18th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 3rd 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of THOR Industries Inc (THO) closed 1.36% ($1.27) lower at $92.02 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.895 billion.

The shares of THOR Industries Inc (THO) went up 56.64% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 22.18% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 4 out of 7 surveyed investment analysts had rated THOR Industries Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 3 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $105.00, which translates into a 14.11% upside compared to the closing price on Tuesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $120.00.