Hubbell Inc announces $1.32 quarterly dividend

Hubbell Inc announces $1.32 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: February 3, 2025

Hubbell Inc (NYSE: HUBB), a manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 17th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Hubbell Inc (HUBB) closed 0.83% ($3.56) lower at $423.01 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $22.703 billion.

The shares of Hubbell Inc (HUBB) went up 27.35% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have added 0.98% to their value so far this year.

