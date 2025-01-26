Vale unit explores alternatives for Canada nickel assets

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) said this week its subsidiary Vale Base Metals had initiated a “strategic review” of its nickel assets in Thompson, Canada. That included the assets’ potential sale.

The company said that it would explore and assess a series of alternatives for the assets, which include two operating underground mines and an adjacent mill.

“The Thompson review is part of a process to optimize Vale Base Metals’ asset base, ensuring the competitiveness of its vertically integrated nickel portfolio,” Vale said in a securities filing.

Stock Performance

The shares of Vale S.A. (VALE) closed 1.01% ($0.09) higher at $8.98 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $38.333 billion.

The shares of Vale S.A. (VALE) went down 44.07% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have added 1.24% to their value so far this year.