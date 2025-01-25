Marathon Petroleum announces $0.91 quarterly dividend

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC), an integrated, downstream energy company based in Findlay, Ohio, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 10th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 19th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) closed 1.75% ($2.70) lower at $151.61 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $48.726 billion.

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) went down 5.97% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have added 8.68% to their value so far this year.