Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Marathon Petroleum announces $0.91 quarterly dividend

Marathon Petroleum announces $0.91 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 25, 2025

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC), an integrated, downstream energy company based in Findlay, Ohio, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 10th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 19th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) closed 1.75% ($2.70) lower at $151.61 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $48.726 billion.

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) went down 5.97% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have added 8.68% to their value so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • EUR/USD erased gains in calm tradeEUR/USD erased gains in calm trade The euro was sliding against the US dollar on Friday before the release of reports to show the final value of Euro zones harmonized index of consumer prices and current account, as market players remained wary due to continuing lack of clarity […]
  • British pound jumped to session highs versus US dollar on upbeat Services CIPSBritish pound jumped to session highs versus US dollar on upbeat Services CIPS British pound registered a sharp advance against the US dollar on Wednesday, following the release of stronger than expected data, regarding activity in the UK sector of services in June.GBP/USD pair hit a session high at 1.5246 at 9:03 […]
  • Forex Market: USD/JPY hits a six-week low as investors expect less aggressive Fed policy tighteningForex Market: USD/JPY hits a six-week low as investors expect less aggressive Fed policy tightening USD/JPY registered a fresh six-week trough on Monday, as market players continued betting on less aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve amid risks of recession."U.S. interest rate expectations appear to have peaked (for […]
  • China’s gold demand poised to decreaseChina’s gold demand poised to decrease According to Zhang Bingnan, secretary-general of the China Gold Association, gold demand in the worlds second biggest gold consumer, following India, may drop in the second half of the year.China, like India and many central banks, were […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CHF daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CHF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CHF traded within the range of 1.4940-1.4995 and closed at 1.4975.At 6:08 GMT today GBP/CHF was adding 0.04% for the day to trade at 1.4984. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4993 at 5:19 […]
  • Apple and Cisco distribute record dividendsApple and Cisco distribute record dividends The technology sector led by Apple and Cisco are paying a record amount of dividends boosting cash returns to comfort investors confused by slowing growth. Technology companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index distributed $10.8 billion […]