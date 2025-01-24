Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Ford expects special item gain of $0.7 billion in Q4

Ford expects special item gain of $0.7 billion in Q4

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
Updated: January 24, 2025

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said that it expected to record a pre-tax remeasurement gain of about $0.7 billion in its fourth quarter 2024 results associated with pension and other postretirement employee benefits (OPEB) plans.

It included “a $0.3 billion loss associated with pension plans in the United States, a $0.9 billion gain associated with pension plans outside the United States, and a $0.1 billion gain associated with OPEB plans globally,” the auto maker said in a SEC filing.

On an after-tax basis, the remeasurement is expected to increase Ford’s net income by nearly $0.4 billion, as the company expects to “recognize a net tax expense based on the tax rates in the jurisdictions where there are remeasurement gains and losses.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Ford Motor Co (F) closed 1.30% ($0.13) higher at $10.16 in New York on Thursday.

The auto maker’s total market cap now stands at $40.379 billion.

The shares of Ford Motor Co (F) went down 18.78% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 2.63% so far this year.

