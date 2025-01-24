Ford expects special item gain of $0.7 billion in Q4

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said that it expected to record a pre-tax remeasurement gain of about $0.7 billion in its fourth quarter 2024 results associated with pension and other postretirement employee benefits (OPEB) plans.

It included “a $0.3 billion loss associated with pension plans in the United States, a $0.9 billion gain associated with pension plans outside the United States, and a $0.1 billion gain associated with OPEB plans globally,” the auto maker said in a SEC filing.

On an after-tax basis, the remeasurement is expected to increase Ford’s net income by nearly $0.4 billion, as the company expects to “recognize a net tax expense based on the tax rates in the jurisdictions where there are remeasurement gains and losses.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Ford Motor Co (F) closed 1.30% ($0.13) higher at $10.16 in New York on Thursday.

The auto maker’s total market cap now stands at $40.379 billion.

The shares of Ford Motor Co (F) went down 18.78% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 2.63% so far this year.