Mawson Infrastructure appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) said on Friday that it had appointed William C. Regan as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective January 17th.

Regan brings 40 years of finance and accounting experience, including 25 years at public companies and 10 years at technology companies.

Previously, he has been in a number of CFO and senior finance roles, including at Everything Blockchain Inc, Rentech Inc, National Golf Properties Inc, Digital Insight Corporation and DTS Digital Cinema.

Meanwhile, William “Sandy” Harrison stepped down from the role of Chief Financial Officer to spend more time with his family, the company said.

“I am excited to have Bill as our Chief Financial Officer and look forward to his future accomplishments. We have also hired other leaders from companies such as Amazon Web Services and Apple, as we continue to transform the company and provide enterprise-class digital infrastructure platforms and compute solutions,” Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President, said in a press release.

“I thank Sandy for his many contributions during his tenure. As a company, we have driven robust year-on-year and monthly revenue growth across our digital colocation business, acquired and signed several enterprise-grade customers, built what has become one of the largest digital colocation businesses amongst our publicly-traded peers, expanded into new market offerings such as AI and high-performance computing, enhanced our strategic, technological and operational capabilities, and were featured in the Financial Times, Reuters, Newsweek, Forbes, Fast Company amongst others for our strategic and innovative approach to digital infrastructure.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) closed 4.70% ($0.04) higher at $0.95 on Nasdaq on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $17.845 million.

The shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) went down 73.97% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have added 14.54% to their value so far this year.