Salesforce Inc upgraded to "Buy" at TD Cowen

Salesforce Inc upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: January 18, 2025

The shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) rose more than 1% on Friday, after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold”.

The firm also revised up its 12-month price target to $400 per share from $380 previously.

The upgrade was related to the deployment of the Agentforce AI product.

Stock Performance

The shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM) closed 1.43% ($4.56) higher at $324.56 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $310.604 billion.

The shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM) went up 27.05% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have lost 2.92% of their value so far this year.

