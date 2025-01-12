Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Malaysia unemployment rate stays at 3.2% in November

Malaysia unemployment rate stays at 3.2% in November

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Updated: January 12, 2025

The jobless rate in Malaysia was reported at 3.2% in November, down from 3.3% in the same month of 2023.

The rate has remained at its lowest level since January 2020 for a fourth month in a row.

The number of unemployed persons went down 4.0% year-on-year to a five-month low of 546,700 in November, data by the Department of Statistics showed.

And, the number of employed persons rose 1.9% year-on-year to a fresh record of 16.75 million in November.

In the meantime, Malaysia’s labor force participation rate rose to 70.5% in November from 70.1% a year ago.

The USD/MYR currency pair settled 0.16% lower at 4.4930 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair remained little changed.

