Norway manufacturing production rebounds in November

Norway manufacturing production rebounds in November

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 7, 2025

Manufacturing production in Norway was reported to have increased at a monthly rate of 1.1% in November, while recovering after three straight months of declines, data by Statistics Norway showed.

In November, production rebounded for:

– textiles, wearing apparel, leather (5.8% after a 5.6% drop in October);
– paper and paper products (1.2% after a 4.5% decline in October);
– computer and electrical equipment (3.3% after a 2.5% drop in October);
– machinery and equipment (2.9% after a 2.6% decrease in October).

Output shrank at a slower pace for refined petroleum, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, by 1.6% compared to a 3.4% decline in October.

In the meantime, production dropped for:

– basic chemicals (-1.8% after a 4.2% surge in October);
– ships, boats and oil platforms (-0.3% after a 3.5% increase in October).

Manufacturing comprises more than one quarter of Norway’s total production.

The Norwegian Krone was 0.13% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair last trading at 11.7435 ahead of Euro Area’s preliminary CPI inflation report for December.

