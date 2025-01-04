Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Switzerland factory activity drops less than expected

Switzerland factory activity drops less than expected

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 4, 2025

Switzerland’s procure.ch and Credit Suisse Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was reported at a reading of 48.4 in December, down from 48.5 in the preceding month.

In comparison, a consensus of estimates had pointed to a reading of 48.3.

December has been the 24th consecutive month of contraction in factory activity.

There have been declines in the sub-indexes of production (down 2.5 to 48.3), order book (down 0.4 to 49.7), sales stocks (down 1.3 to 46.5) and employment (down 0.8 to 44.7).

Conversely, the sub-indexes of purchasing volume (up 1 to 47.1), purchasing prices (up 3.6 to 51), delivery times (up 1.6 to 50.9) and stocks purchased (up 6.1 to 48.6) improved in December.

The EUR/CHF currency pair settled 0.03% lower at 0.9353 on Friday. For the week, the minor currency pair went down 0.42%, as it reversed a gain from the prior weekly period.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Deutsche Bank finalizes acquisition of UK’s NumisDeutsche Bank finalizes acquisition of UK’s Numis Deutsche Bank announced on Friday that its takeover of London-based boutique investment bank Numis had now been completed.The German lender had said in April that it had agreed to acquire Numis for GBP 410 million.The combined […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for Tuesday (November 29th 2016)Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for Tuesday (November 29th 2016) Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3397-1.3539. The pair closed at 1.3422, losing 0.75% compared to Fridays close. It has been the 184th drop in the past 391 trading days and also the steepest one since […]
  • Forex Market: USD/SEK daily forecastForex Market: USD/SEK daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/SEK traded within the range of 6.5226-6.5746 and closed at 6.5596.At 6:36 GMT today USD/SEK was gaining 0.05% for the day to trade at 6.5669. The pair touched a daily high at 6.5764 at 6:05 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/USD traded within the range of 1.3512-1.3572 and closed at 1.3551.At 6:43 GMT today EUR/USD was gaining 0.1% for the day to trade at 1.3566. The pair touched a daily high at 1.3574 at 6:10 […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures advance a second day ahead of US manufacturing activity dataGold trading outlook: futures advance a second day ahead of US manufacturing activity data On Monday gold for delivery in December traded within the range of $1,052.20-$1,069.10. Futures closed at $1,063.70, rising 0.71% on a daily basis, or the most since November 19th, when the yellow metal added 0.86%.On the Comex division of […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterdays trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2780 - 1.2652. The pair closed 0.5% higher at 1.2722, rising for a third day.At 06:39 GMT today USD/CAD was up 0.24% to trade at 1.2738. The cross held in a daily range of 1.2703 - 1.2752 […]