Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » SM Energy announces $0.20 quarterly dividend

SM Energy announces $0.20 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: December 29, 2024

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 3rd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of SM Energy Company (SM) closed 0.37% ($0.14) higher at $37.82 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.327 billion.

The shares of SM Energy Company (SM) went up 11.17% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 2.32% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News