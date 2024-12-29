SM Energy announces $0.20 quarterly dividend

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 3rd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of SM Energy Company (SM) closed 0.37% ($0.14) higher at $37.82 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.327 billion.

The shares of SM Energy Company (SM) went up 11.17% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 2.32% so far this year.