Constellation Brands announces $1.01 quarterly dividend

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ), an international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 21st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) closed 0.35% ($0.77) higher at $219.28 in New York on Wednesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $39.818 billion.

The shares of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) went down 8.58% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have lost another 0.78% so far this year.