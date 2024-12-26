France’s unemployment highest since August 2022

The number of persons registered as unemployed in mainland France has risen by 43,500 to 2.935 million people in November, official data showed.

This has been the most significant surge since the COVID-19 pandemic-induced increase in April 2020.

The latest figure has also marked the highest number of jobless persons in the EU’s second-largest economy since August 2022.

In November, unemployment rose the most among France’s core-aged population – by 26,600 to 1.711 million people, the data showed.

In the meantime, unemployment among persons aged under 25 years rose by 14,700 to 422,000 people in November.

And, unemployment among persons aged above 50 years increased by 2,200 to 802,000 people.