Xometry surges 14% as Wedbush begins coverage with “Outperform” rating

The shares of Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) rose almost 14% on Friday, after Wedbush Securities began coverage of the stock with an “Outperform” rating.

Wedbush analysts noted that Xometry Inc was “well-positioned” to capture market share within the global custom manufacturing industry, with a multi-year runway of relatively high growth compared to digital marketplace competitors.

Wedbush has also assigned a 12-month price target of $48 on the stock.

Stock Performance

The shares of Xometry Inc (XMTR) closed 13.85% ($5.07) higher at $41.67 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

It has been the highest closing price for the stock since December 6th 2022.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.065 billion.

The shares of Xometry Inc (XMTR) went up 11.42% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 16.04% so far this year.