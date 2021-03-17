Microsoft shares close higher on Tuesday, company rolls back update, fixing users’ access issues to some services

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) said on Tuesday that glitches causing problematic access to some services, including Teams and Outlook.com, had been fixed after an update roll back.

In a tweet, the tech giant had said that the access issues were associated with a “recent change to an authentication system.”

Microsoft shares closed higher for the fourth time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Tuesday. The stock went up 1.24% ($2.90) to $237.71, after touching an intraday high at $240.04, or a price level not seen since February 19th ($243.86).

Shares of Microsoft Corporation have risen 6.87% so far in 2021 compared with a 5.50% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Microsoft’s stock went up 41.04%, thus, it again outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, over 26,000 users had reported problems with Teams, more than 3,000 people had complained about issues with Office 365 and more than 2,300 users had reported issues with Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing services.

Microsoft also assured that Teams, Outlook.com and Exchange Online were now up and running, while on the other hand, access issues may still be encountered with Microsoft 365 services.