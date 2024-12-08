AES Corp increases quarterly dividend to $0.17595

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17595 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 2.00% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.1725 per share.

The dividend will be paid on February 14th 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31st, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of The AES Corporation (AES) closed 1.81% ($0.24) lower at $13.05 in New York on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $9.279 billion.

The shares of The AES Corporation (AES) went down 33.07% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated another 32.21% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 9 out of 11 surveyed investment analysts had rated AES Corp’s stock as “Buy”, while 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $20.56, which translates into a 57.55% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $29.00.