Bank of Marin Bancorp CFO to retire in January

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) said on Friday that Tani Girton, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, would retire from the company, effective January 31st 2025.

Girton, who joined Bank of Marin Bancorp in 2013, is to be succeeded by Dave Bonaccorso, currently serving as Treasurer, on January 2nd.

Stock Performance

The shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) closed 1.00% ($0.25) lower at $24.81 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

It has been the lowest closing price for the stock since November 5th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $399.017 million.

The shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) went down 33.03% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 12.67% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, all 2 surveyed investment analysts, offering 12-month price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp, had rated the stock as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $26.00, which translates into a 4.80% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $26.00.