Eos Energy Enterprises appoints Chief Technology Officer

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) said on Monday that it had appointed Francis Richey as Chief Technology Officer.

Richey became part of Eos Energy’s team in 2015, assuming the role of Senior Battery Scientist.

Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Eos Research and Development, where he played a key role in the development of the Eos Z3 battery and the advancement of the firm’s energy storage technology.

“Francis’s deep technical expertise in electrochemical engineering and his proven track record in developing scalable energy storage solutions make him the ideal person to lead Eos’ technological initiatives moving forward,” Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos Energy Enterprises, said in a press release.

“His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our product roadmap, expanding our software capabilities, and driving the next phase of innovation as we continue to work towards transforming the global energy storage landscape and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) closed 2.03% ($0.06) lower at $2.89 on Nasdaq on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $629.766 million.

The shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) went down 26.35% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 165.14% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 3 out of 5 surveyed investment analysts had rated Eos Energy’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $3.88, which translates into a 34.26% upside compared to the closing price on Monday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $6.00.