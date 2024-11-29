Norway retail sales rise 0.2% MoM in October

Retail sales in Norway have increased 0.2% month-on-month in October over September, the latest data by Statistics Norway showed.

The latter followed a 0.3% decrease in September.

In October, sales rose for:

– non-specialized stores (0.6% month-on-month after a 0.4% drop in September);

– other household equipment (0.8% month-on-month after a 0.6% slump in September);

– other goods in specialized stores (0.5% month-on-month after a 0.1% rise in September).

Conversely, retail sales went down for:

– food, beverages and tobacco (-0.9% after a 6% surge in September);

– automotive fuel (-3.2% after a 0.2% rise in September);

– information and communication equipment in specialized stores (-4.4% in October after a 10.2% surge in the prior month).

Excluding motor vehicles, motorcycles and automotive fuel, retail sales in Norway rose 0.2% in October, while slowing from a 0.4% increase in September.

The Norwegian Krone was 0.22% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair last trading at 11.6704.