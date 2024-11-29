Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Norway retail sales rise 0.2% MoM in October

Norway retail sales rise 0.2% MoM in October

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: November 29, 2024

Retail sales in Norway have increased 0.2% month-on-month in October over September, the latest data by Statistics Norway showed.

The latter followed a 0.3% decrease in September.

In October, sales rose for:

– non-specialized stores (0.6% month-on-month after a 0.4% drop in September);
– other household equipment (0.8% month-on-month after a 0.6% slump in September);
– other goods in specialized stores (0.5% month-on-month after a 0.1% rise in September).

Conversely, retail sales went down for:

– food, beverages and tobacco (-0.9% after a 6% surge in September);
– automotive fuel (-3.2% after a 0.2% rise in September);
– information and communication equipment in specialized stores (-4.4% in October after a 10.2% surge in the prior month).

Excluding motor vehicles, motorcycles and automotive fuel, retail sales in Norway rose 0.2% in October, while slowing from a 0.4% increase in September.

The Norwegian Krone was 0.22% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair last trading at 11.6704.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News