Hafnia announces $0.379 quarterly dividend

Hafnia Limited (NYSE: HAFN) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.379 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 12th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Hafnia Limited (HAFN) closed 0.56% ($0.03) lower at $5.33 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.749 billion.

The shares of Hafnia Limited (HAFN) have retreated 25.45% so far this year.

In Oslo, the company’s shares were last down 0.25% on Wednesday to trade at NOK 59.70.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 1 out of 2 surveyed investment analysts had rated Hafnia Limited’s stock as “Buy”, while other 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $7.81, which translates into a 46.53% upside compared to the closing price on Tuesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $8.00.