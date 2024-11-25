Insperity announces $0.60 quarterly dividend

Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 24th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Insperity Inc (NSP) closed 3.05% ($2.25) higher at $76.09 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.844 billion.

The shares of Insperity Inc (NSP) went up 3.19% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 35.09% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 2 out of 3 surveyed investment analysts had rated Insperity Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 1 – as “Sell”. The median price target on the stock stands at $86.00, which translates into a 13.02% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $88.00.