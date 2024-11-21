OSI Systems secures $11 mln order for electronic assemblies

OSI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) said on Wednesday that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division had secured an order valued at nearly $11 million to provide critical electronic sub-assemblies for a leading-edge healthcare original equipment manufacturer.

“We are pleased with this award from a leader in healthcare technology. This ongoing partnership highlights our commitment to quality and our ability to meet the needs of advanced medical technology providers,” Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of OSI Systems Inc (OSIS) closed 3.51% ($5.40) higher at $159.19 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they extended the gains from the previous two market sessions.

This has been a fresh record high closing price for the stock.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.66 billion.

The shares of OSI Systems Inc (OSIS) went up 62.29% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 23.35% so far this year.