Loews Corp announces $0.0625 quarterly dividend

Loews Corp (NYSE: L), a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 10th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 27th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Loews Corp (L) closed 0.29% ($0.24) higher at $83.21 in New York on Wednesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $18.021 billion.

The shares of Loews Corp (L) went up 19.30% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 19.57% so far this year.