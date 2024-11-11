fbpx

Caledonia Mining announces $0.14 dividend

November 11, 2024 8:51 am

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 6th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22nd 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) closed 3.60% ($0.56) lower at $14.98 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $287.83 million.

The shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) went down 1.61% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 22.79% so far this year.

