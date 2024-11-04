fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   T. Rowe Price Group announces $1.24 dividend

T. Rowe Price Group announces $1.24 dividend

November 4, 2024 8:42 am

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 27th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 13th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) closed 2.00% ($2.20) higher at $112.06 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $24.895 billion.

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) went down 1.26% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 4.06% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News