T. Rowe Price Group announces $1.24 dividend

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 27th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 13th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) closed 2.00% ($2.20) higher at $112.06 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $24.895 billion.

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) went down 1.26% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 4.06% so far this year.