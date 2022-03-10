Forex Expo 2022 Hosts the Top Community of Forex Industry

The legendary Forex Expo with a 20-year history will take place in Cyprus once more to help professionals learn, share and celebrate the best strategies in the FX world.

Visitors of the largest global interactive B2B event in Europe will meet Forex businesses, banks, brokers, liquidity providers, trading software developers, introducing brokers and white label partners gathered in such a favoured and luxurious place as Parklane Hotel in Limassol. Not to mention that the expo is organized in a hybrid format so people all over the world could join the event and keep abreast of the best FX practices and leading FX players of the year.

Depending on the aims of attending, one gets a chance to use the exhibition area and networking spaces as well as to engage with the panel discussions and presentations. Top-speakers and influencers are joining Forex Expo events to share their views and experiences and present their technologies. The best examples are the startups visited in 2021 who are returning this time with a clear vision of improving their own business flows.

According to the agenda the expo starts with the most vital panel discussion on law and regulations, whilst the majority of the program is dedicated not only to the conference, but to learning and networking during the exhibition ending with an exquisite Gala dinner.

This year speakers and participants will focus on the development of the Forex, its current condition and potential, key challenges, problems and solutions. The conference allows the discussion of aspects of digital currency regulation in the country and main areas of decentralized technology integration: government control, fintech, insurance, trading and more. The most anticipated and hottest topics:

Perspective on Cyprus as a friendly environment for financial markets;

Licensing, law and regulation;

Marketing and HR in the world of investing.

Organizers of this event also provided special meetups and network areas for participants who came to strengthen their connections with potential partners or get some precious advice from top experts. Networking opportunities are a key element at Forex Expo. Both brokerage companies and private currency traders attending Forex events and expositions generate an investment community interested in innovative FX specialties and refined trading offers.

Forex Expo 2022 is supported by three main sponsors. Two of them have a Gold Sponsor: NAGA, a social investment platform, and AdRoll, a leading performance advertising platform. The Grand Sponsor of the event is MetaQuotes, developer of software applications for brokerages, banks, exchanges, and hedge funds.

Online, standard, business and VIP tickets are available on the event official website forexexpo.com

*Produced and brought to you by FINEXPO, organizer of financial conferences, forums, summits, exhibitions, shows, festivals, fairs and awards since 2002, with a community of over 100,000 crypto & financial participants.