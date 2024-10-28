Versus Systems appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS) said on Friday that it had appointed Luis Goldner as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Goldner is to succeed Curtis Wolfe, who served as interim CEO.

Luis Goldner is a member of the Board of Directors of Versus Systems and also has a seat on the Board of Directors of ASPIS Cyber Technologies Inc.

Previously, Goldner served as Chief Executive Officer of Intralot do Brazil and as Chief Executive Officer of Trust Impressores, a subsidiary of Oberthur Group.

He also was Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of ICARO Media Group Inc.

Stock Performance

The shares of Versus Systems Inc (VS) closed 7.95% ($0.21) lower at $2.43 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $6.963 million.

The shares of Versus Systems Inc (VS) went down 61.00% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 19.80% so far this year.