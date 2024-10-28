Spain retail sales rise the most since March 2023

Retail sales in Spain have risen at an annualized rate of 4.1% in September, after a revised up 2.4% surge in August, the latest data by the National Statistics Institute showed.

It has been the strongest retail sales growth since March 2023.

In September, sales of non-food products went up 4.8% YoY, driven by growth in:

– household equipment (+6.8% YoY);

– healthcare products (+3.7% YoY);

– personal goods (+3.2% YoY).

In addition, sales of food products went up 3.3% YoY in September.

On a monthly basis, Spain’s retail sales grew 1% in September, following a 0.4% increase in August.

The Euro was 0.28% firmer on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair last trading at 1.0824.