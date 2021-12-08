Pinterest buys Vochi, a video creation and editing app

Pinterest said earlier this week it had acquired Vochi, a video creation and editing app focused on democratizing quality tools for creators, established in 2019.

The acquisition of Vochi comes as part of Pinterest’s commitment to helping creators bring more quality video content to the site, it said.

Financial details of the acquisition, however, were not disclosed.

“Our vision is to create a place where Pinners can go from inspiration to realization, and having more creator tools can help us further this vision,” Bin Liu, Head of Creators Engineering at Pinterest, said in a statement.

“We’re excited to work with Vochi’s talented team to bring more video creation tools and quality content to our more than 400 million Pinners around the world,” Liu added.

“The Vochi app gives creators the ability to apply high quality effects based on computer vision on objects in a video instantly,” Ilya Lesun, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vochi, said.

“These technologies are unique in the industry, and we’re excited to bring them to an even larger audience as a part of the Pinterest team.”