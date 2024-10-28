Kellanova announces $0.57 quarterly dividend

Kellanova (NYSE: K) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 13th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2nd 2024, the company said.

This is the 400th dividend that the firm has paid to its shareholders since 1925.

Stock Performance

The shares of Kellanova (K) closed 0.19% ($0.15) lower at $80.88 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $27.904 billion.

The shares of Kellanova (K) went down 16.36% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 44.66% so far this year.